ON Semi extends offer to acquire Fairchild

ON Semiconductor has extended its previous offer to buy Fairchild Semiconductor for USD 20.00 per share in cash pending the satisfaction of the conditions to the offer.

The Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on September 1, 2016, unless further extended as required or permitted by the merger agreement. All other terms and conditions of the Offer remain unchanged.