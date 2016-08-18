© ifixit Teardowns | August 18, 2016
Hackers prefer HDK 2
VR is hot right now. So hot that we’re finding all kinds of chefs in the VR hardware (and software) kitchen—can you smell what Razer and Sensics are cooking?
In a not-so-unlikely pairing, Razer, purveyor of PC gaming accessories, and VR heavyweight Sensics teamed up to produce the OSVR HDK 2. Not intended to compete with the likes of Vive or Oculus, the HDK (Hacker Development Kit) 2 exists as a hackable, moddable platform for burgeoning VR developers.
Devs rejoice: The HDK 2 is a cinch to get open. The entire device is held together by just a few Phillips screws, magnets, and light adhesive. The motherboard is easily accessible, liberally labeled, and just waiting for you to hack all the things. OSVR even sells an upgrade kit for their previous headset, so now those early adopters can experience the HDK 2’s updated display. All in all, the OSVR HDK 2 earned itself a super solid 9/10 on our repairability scale.
Razer OSVR HDK 2 teardown highlights:
The HDK 2's stand-mounted IR sensor tracks an array of 32 LED emitters in the headset, so it knows when you move—similar to the Rift CV1's setup, and the opposite of the approach taken by HTC's Vive.
These lenses are more reminiscent of those in ye olde Oculus, rather than the Fresnel lenses we've been seeing in devices lately. While the OSVR lacks IPD adjustment, it does boast one claim over the competition—those knobs allow independent eye relief adjustment.
Improved visuals on the HDK 2 make it a contender with the big names in VR: The two 1080p OLED displays, made by AU Optronics, look similar to the Samsung displays on the HTC Vive, and boast the same 2160 x 1200 combined resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.
