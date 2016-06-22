Contract in Sweden for Data Respons

Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 30 million (EUR 3.2 million) with a customer within industral IoT and information technology.

The contracts comprise Industrial IoT solutions embedded in the customers’ industrial products offered in several vertical markets. The deliveries will be carried out during 2017.



– Sweden is the company’s largest geographical segment with 55 % of the total turnover, and the contract confirms the high activity level in the Swedish market. We expect the high growth in Sweden to continue, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



The trend with increased automation, digitising and everything connected (IoT) fit well with Data Respons R&D services and solutions. We can develop everything from sensor level to the mobile app, making us a good partner for our customers with their digital transition, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.