Thinfilm hires Christian Delay

Thin Film Electronics ASA, working with printed electronics and smart systems, today announced that Christian Delay has joined the management team as SVP Strategic Marketing and GM Software Platforms.

In this role, he will define the strategy for developing software solutions that extend and deepen Thinfim's partnerships and enable consumers to interact with connected objects using their mobile devices.



Mr. Delay joins Thinfilm from the Ask Partner Network (an IAC company) where he wasresponsible for the strategy and growth of APN's Mobile business. His efforts focused on building search and advertising solutions that were integrated with, and distributed to, application developers and OEMs. Prior to joining APN, Mr. Delay held senior positions at Opera Software, Obopay, Yahoo and Infospace. He earned his MBA from Duke University after working for Arthur Andersen and JPMorgan in Switzerland.



”We're very excited to have an accomplished software veteran and domain expert like Christian join our team”, said Thinfilm's CEO, Davor Sutija.



Mr. Delay reports directly to the CEO and is based out of Thinfilm's NFC Innovation Center in San Jose, California.