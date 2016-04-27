SK Hynix' profit plummets

© designersart dreamstime.com

SK Hynix saw its 2016 first quarter revenues decrease both sequentially and year-over year.

© SK Hynix

The Company’s consolidated first quarter revenue was KRW 3.66 trillion (EUR 2.81 billion) decreased 17% and operating profit amounted to KRW 562 billion (EUR 431.9 million) declined 43% from the previous quarter.Net income for the quarter was KRW 448 billion (EUR 344 million) after income tax expenses and so on. Operating margin was 15% and net margin was 12%.Quarter over quarter, DRAM bit shipments and the average selling price declined by 3% and 14% respectively due to a delay in demand recovery from the PC segment as well as slowdown in server and mobile DRAM market growth. For NAND Flash, the bit shipments and the average selling price decreased 11% and 12% each on account of sluggish demand from mobile devices.SK Hynix will expand 2Znm to be applied to its mobile DRAM and concentrate on developing 1Xnm DRAM. For NAND Flash, SK Hynix is planning to make a transition to 1Ynm process in planar NAND and raise its competitiveness in 3D technology. The Company will start to mass produce 48-layer 3D NAND Flash after completing the development within the latter half of this year.images: