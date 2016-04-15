© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Why is this taking to long? – On Semi extends offer for Fairchild

On Semiconductor has – once again – extended its tender offer to buy Fairchild Semiconductor for USD 20.00 per share in cash.

The offer will expire – this time – on the stroke of midnight April 28, 2016, unless further extended as required or permitted by the merger agreement. Other than that nothing has changed. The terms and conditions of the offer remain the same.