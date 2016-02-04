© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

ON Semi extends its offer for Fairchild – yet again

ON Semiconductor has – once again – extended its tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Fairchild Semiconductor for USD 20.00 per share in cash.

So what is new this time? Well the offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., on February 18, 2016 – unless further extended as required or permitted by the merger agreement. Everything else, terms and conditions – remain unchanged.



ON Semi is making these extensions of the offer as pending satisfaction of the conditions to the offer, the merger agreement requires successive 10-business day extensions. And the company currently intends to continue making such successive extensions.