America II on a franchise spree

America II Electronics has signed franchise distribution agreements with nine manufacturers.

The company added Oupiin America Inc., Mean Well USA Inc., Kamaya Inc., SiliconReef, Iriso USA Inc., Fremont Micro Devices, Cal-Chip Electronics, APC Manufacturing, and NVE Corporation to its global line card. With these additions one could say that the company has had a rather busy start to the new year.



“2015 was a great year for America II,” said Brian Ellison, president at America II Electronics. “The growth in our franchise lines correlated to rapid growth in our overall business. As we made strategic investments in technology and infrastructure throughout the US and Latin America, we also focused heavily on our supply chain. We closed the year on a positive note and rode a wave of strong momentum into 2016. We’re now pleased to announce nine additional franchise lines that allow us to further expand into the Internet of Things (IoT), consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, medical and sustainable energy markets.”



“We’re committed to helping our customers innovate and elevate their designs with high-quality, cost-effective, manufacturer-direct solutions,” added Ellison. “So, we will continue adding the very best lines based on our customers’ needs.”