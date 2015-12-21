© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Contracts of SEK 25 million

Data Respons has signed contracts for delivery of specialist services with customers within the automotive sector. The services are worth a total of SEK 25 million (EUR 2.69 million) and will be delivered in 2016.

"The contracts supports our positive development in Sweden and in the Services segment in general. We see a growing demand for our services within the automotive industry and expect good development within this segment going forward. Our competence within the growing IoT market is an important reason for our success," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.