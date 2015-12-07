© te connectivity

TE Connectivity and FCI with 2nd-source agreement

TE Connectivity (TE) and FCI have entered into a second-source agreement covering the Industrial Mini input/output (I/O) connector families.

“We are delighted having FCI as a second-source for Industrial Mini I/O connectors” said Eric Leijtens, global product manager at TE. “This relationship with FCI will drive the standard for compact, highly reliable Ethernet connectors and cable assemblies. Introduced in 2012, the Industrial Mini I/O products already have great traction in the market and with FCI we hope to be able to bring Industrial Mini I/O products to the next level.”



“FCI is very pleased to work with TE by providing the industry with a second- source of TE’s innovative Industrial Mini I/O connector and cable assemblies,” said Fabrizio Stango, global portfolio director at FCI. “TE design expertise in industrial connectors and FCI’s expertise in input/output connector technology are a good match to offer a standard, dual-sourced industrial Ethernet solution.”



The Industrial Mini I/O connector is only one quarter the size of the conventional RJ45 plug, and provides space saving and the flexibility to use limited space on the PCB more effectively. Designed with two points of contact, this connector is built for the stringent demands of an industrial and high vibration environment.

-----



rom left to right: Eric Leijtens, TE Senior Manager Industrial Product Management; Fabrizo Stango, global portfolio director at FCI; Craig McDonnell, TE General Manager & Vice President Industrial A&C.