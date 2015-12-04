© mucella1 dreamstime.com

Toshiba to transfer semiconductor fabrication facilities to Sony

The companies have signed a definitive agreements to transfer certain Toshiba-owned semiconductor fabrication facilities, equipment and related assets in its Oita Operations facility to Sony and to Sony Semiconductor Corporation (SCK).

Under the agreements, Toshiba will transfer semiconductor fabrication facilities, equipment and related assets of Toshiba’s 300mm wafer production line, mainly located at its Oita Operations facility. The purchase price of the Transfer is JPY 19 billion (EUR 142.31 million). Sony and Toshiba aim to complete the Transfer within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016, subject to any required regulatory approvals.



Following the Transfer, Sony and SCK plan to operate the semiconductor fabrication facilities as fabrication facilities of SCK, primarily for manufacturing CMOS image sensors.



The parties expect to offer the employees of Toshiba and its affiliates employed at the fabrication facilities to be transferred, as well as certain employees involved in areas such as CMOS image sensor engineering and design (approximately 1'100 employees in total), employment within the Sony Group, upon the completion of the Transfer.