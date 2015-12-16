© microsoft Teardowns | December 16, 2015
Surface Pro 4 teardown highlights:
In the sensor bar we find what is probably an IR projector, like the one found in Project Tango. It should enable the IR camera to recognize your face and unlock your computer with the Windows Hello feature. Hello, computer.
After prying up the display, we discovered a mysterious gap next to the motherboard. We suspect this is room for a fan that our base-model Core M3 model doesn't require—a silent advantage for the low-power end.
The heat sink in the Surface Pro 4 got a seriously impressive makeover, complete with new copper heat pipes and a large copper plate that extends over the battery for heat dissipation.
The Surface Pro 4's Samsung PCI Express M.2 SSD is considerably larger than the little whippersnapper we saw in the previous generation. Its standard interface and full-size means plenty of replacement options.
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Surface Pro 4: Slightly Less Sticky
October is Octover; goodbye pumpkin-flavored everything, low-budget Netflix thrillers, and supersized bags of candy.
To ease your sorrow of fall’s swift passing, we bring you good news from our Surface Pro 4 teardown—slightly less obnoxious adhesive. We'd like to think that we had something to do with Microsoft's move toward openability (we've been critical of the Surfaces-of-yore), but really it just makes sense—even without our goading. With configurations costing up to $2600, this shouldn’t be a throwaway device.
-----
Surface Pro 4 teardown highlights:
In the sensor bar we find what is probably an IR projector, like the one found in Project Tango. It should enable the IR camera to recognize your face and unlock your computer with the Windows Hello feature. Hello, computer.
After prying up the display, we discovered a mysterious gap next to the motherboard. We suspect this is room for a fan that our base-model Core M3 model doesn't require—a silent advantage for the low-power end.
The heat sink in the Surface Pro 4 got a seriously impressive makeover, complete with new copper heat pipes and a large copper plate that extends over the battery for heat dissipation.
The Surface Pro 4's Samsung PCI Express M.2 SSD is considerably larger than the little whippersnapper we saw in the previous generation. Its standard interface and full-size means plenty of replacement options.
-----
More information can be found at © iFixit.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments