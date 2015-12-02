© ifixit Teardowns | December 02, 2015
The Nexus 6P is the first Huawei-produced Google phone, and its manufacturer certainly dressed to impress. Huawei thought long and hard about its first foray into the American flagship phone: the industrial design contains hallmarks of established brands, and almost approaches Apple-level luxury. While the internal components are not as sleek and slim, they aren’t a haphazard mess either. Unfortunately, Huawei’s over-engineering makes the phone a tough nut to crack; the bear of an opening procedure puts the 6P on our personal nopelist.
Nexus 6P teardown highlights:
Cracking the 6P open without cracking any glass is a chore. To get past an ultra-tight fitting glass panel on the back, we had to resort to prying with a curved razor blade—not a fun experience for the DIY fixer.
Unlike its brother from an LG mother (the Nexus 5X), the 6P comes out of its rear case in one mega-sized component assembly, leaving just the NFC antenna behind.
We all know that size matters, and the 6P battery is a monster. For those of you keeping score, the battery in the 6P is rated at 230 mAh more than the cell we found in the original Nexus 6, and 700 mAh more than the battery in the iPhone 6s Plus.
The 12.3 MP camera features the same Sony IMX377 image sensor and ƒ/2.0 lens we found in the 5X, but thanks to the boost in processing power from the Snapdragon 810, the 6P can take advantage of an EIS (electronic image stabilization) algorithm, and shoot slow-mo video at up to 240 fps.
Huawei Nexus 6P Teardown: Impressive engineering that's hard to fix
Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, today we present you with a special teardown performance from a gizmo that’s travelled all the way from China—the Nexus 6P.
This is the first time we’ve had a Huawei offering on our teardown table, so we wasted no time getting this show on the road!
