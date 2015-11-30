© deutschmann automation Business | November 30, 2015
Deutschmann Automation and MB connect line in partnership
Deutschmann Automation, the specialist for industrial data communication, and MB connect line, the expert for solutions in remote maintenance of systems, have announced a strategic partnership.
The goal of the agreement is development and manufacture of innovative key products and solutions for Industry 4.0 applications.
These two medium-sized German companies, whose core competencies ideally complement one another, want to join forces to move forward together to meet both the different requirements of the individual future markets and the varied demands that customers have. The focus will be on secure data communication in the networked industry of the future, for example, in order to connect the fieldbus world with the internet world. 'Made in Germany', a sign that still plays an important role both nationally and internationally, is a key point for both companies.
Michael M. Reiter, General Manager Marketing and Sales, Deutschmann Automation, says: “Small and medium-sized enterprises often do not have the ability to implement and market innovative ideas by themselves. We are therefore pleased to have found a reliable partner in MB connect line, a company that ideally complements our know-how. Over the next few years, we will jointly bring new secure industrial data communication solutions onto the market. The first products are expected to be ready in 2016.”
Siegfried Müller, General Manager, MB connect line, says: “To remain successful in the marketplace in the future, we as small and medium-sized enterprises must combine our knowledge and expertise. Thanks to the partnership with Deutschmann Automation, we will expand our remote maintenance solution downwards towards the field level, in order to provide even better support for our customers in the implementation of Industry 4.0. Our advantage is that we can act much faster and more flexibly compared with large enterprises. Furthermore, we therefore ultimately also safeguard our jobs in Germany.”
-----
Photo: Mr. Reiter from © Deutschmann Automation (left) and Mr. Müller from MB connect line.
These two medium-sized German companies, whose core competencies ideally complement one another, want to join forces to move forward together to meet both the different requirements of the individual future markets and the varied demands that customers have. The focus will be on secure data communication in the networked industry of the future, for example, in order to connect the fieldbus world with the internet world. 'Made in Germany', a sign that still plays an important role both nationally and internationally, is a key point for both companies.
Michael M. Reiter, General Manager Marketing and Sales, Deutschmann Automation, says: “Small and medium-sized enterprises often do not have the ability to implement and market innovative ideas by themselves. We are therefore pleased to have found a reliable partner in MB connect line, a company that ideally complements our know-how. Over the next few years, we will jointly bring new secure industrial data communication solutions onto the market. The first products are expected to be ready in 2016.”
Siegfried Müller, General Manager, MB connect line, says: “To remain successful in the marketplace in the future, we as small and medium-sized enterprises must combine our knowledge and expertise. Thanks to the partnership with Deutschmann Automation, we will expand our remote maintenance solution downwards towards the field level, in order to provide even better support for our customers in the implementation of Industry 4.0. Our advantage is that we can act much faster and more flexibly compared with large enterprises. Furthermore, we therefore ultimately also safeguard our jobs in Germany.”
-----
Photo: Mr. Reiter from © Deutschmann Automation (left) and Mr. Müller from MB connect line.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments