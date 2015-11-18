© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

MACOM signs definitive agreement to acquire FiBest

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire FiBest Limited (FiBest), a Japan-based merchant market component supplier of optical sub assemblies,for USD 60 million.

Commenting on the transaction, John Croteau, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM, stated, “The FiBest acquisition augments MACOM’s preeminent position in optical networking components, adding high-performance packaging capability. This will enable us to deliver more refined and validated component solutions to our transceiver customers.”



“The quality of the optical sub assembly is a major factor in achieving the performance, power efficiency and cost targets necessary for 100G in data centers – and becomes mission critical at 200G and 400G data rates. Adding FiBest will significantly expand MACOM’s addressable market with high growth potential for 100G in data centers, as we anticipate an inflection point in demand in 2017,” he added.



MACOM expects to fund the purchase price of the acquisition with available cash. Closing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur during the company's fiscal first quarter of 2016.