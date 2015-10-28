© dr911 dreamstime.com

Coretronic closes china plant due to sluggish tablet demand

Coretronic Corp, a Taiwanese maker of backlight modules, is closing down one of its manufacturing facilities in China due to sluggish global demand for tablets.

The company's backlight modules are used in Apple's iPad's as well as in other products. However due to degresing demand for tablet, the company has decided to close its facility in Nanjing, China, and laid off roughly 200 employees, company spokeswoman, Cindy Wen, told Reuters.



The company would not specify which products were actually produced at the Nanjing facility. The spokeswoman told Reuters that since last year, the growth of tablet sales worse and that the demand has been declining for some time.



"We might make some further adjustments in our production capacity in the future, but at the moment we do not have plans to close down more factories," she told Reuters.