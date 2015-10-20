© igor stevanovic dreamstime.com Embedded | October 20, 2015
8.5% increase for EDA industry in 2Q/2015
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 8.5 percent for Q2 2015 to $1906.5 million, compared to $1757.9 million in Q2 2014.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, also increased by 8.5 percent. “The EDA Industry continues to show solid revenue growth in the second quarter, with double digit growth in semiconductor IP and services," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the EDAC MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “CAE and IC physical design also reported solid growth. Geographically, all regions except Japan saw revenue increases, especially Asia/Pacific.”
Companies that were tracked employed a record 32,806 professionals in Q2 2015, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to the 31,259 people employed in Q2 2014, and up 2.1 percent compared to Q1 2015.
Revenue by Product Category
The largest category, Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of $657.2 million in Q2 2015, which represents a 9.6 percent increase compared to Q2 2014. The four-quarters moving average for CAE decreased 0.3 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was $379.2 million in Q2 2015, a 6 percent increase compared to Q2 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 10 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of $155.3 million for Q2 2015 represents a decrease of 13 percent compared to Q2 2014. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM decreased 3.1 percent. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled $611.7 million in Q2 2015, a 15 percent increase compared to Q2 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 22.1 percent.
Services revenue was $103.1 million in Q2 2015, an increase of 14.7 percent compared to Q2 2014. The fourquarters moving average increased 11.5 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased $870.3 million of EDA products and services in Q2 2015, an increase of 9.5 percent compared to Q2 2014. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 11.2 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 5.2 percent in Q2 2015 compared to Q2 2014 on revenues of $305.4 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 0.7 percent.
Second quarter 2015 revenue from Japan decreased 3.4 percent to $182.8 million compared to Q2 2014. The four-quarters moving average for Japan decreased 10.4 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to $548.1 million in Q2 2015, an increase of 13.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2014. The four-quarters moving average increased 17.6 percent.
