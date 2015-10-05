© solarcity

The world’s most efficient rooftop solar panel – to be made in America

SolarCity claims to have built the world’s most efficient rooftop solar panel, with a module efficiency exceeding 22 percent.

The company states that the new panel generates more power per square foot and harvests more energy over a year than any other rooftop panel in production, and will be the highest volume solar panel manufactured in the Western Hemisphere.



SolarCity will begin producing the first modules in small quantities this month at its 100 MW pilot facility, but the majority of the new solar panels will ultimately be produced at SolarCity’s 1 GW facility in Buffalo, New York. The company expects to be producing between 9'000 - 10'000 solar panels each day with similar efficiency when the Buffalo facility reaches full capacity.



The panel was measured with 22.04 percent module-level efficiency by Renewable Energy Test Center, a third-party certification testing provider for photovoltaic and renewable energy products. SolarCity’s new panel is the same size as standard efficiency solar panels, but produces 30-40 percent more power, the company writes in a press release.