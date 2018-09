Cypress enters the battle for Atmel

© mopic _dreamstime.com

Last week we reported that Dialog Semiconductor had entered into an agreement to acquire US based chipmaker Atmel. However, now it looks like Dialog might have some competition for Atmel.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp is reportedly also looking to make an offer to acquire Atmel, according to a Reuters report citing people familiar with the matter.In some ways Cypress attempt to snatch Atmel right under Dialog's nose speaks volumes when considering the merger-mania we've seen in the semiconductor industry this year.According to the report the offer from Cypress – who is working together with investment bankers – will be superior to Dialog's USD 4.6 billion cash-and-stock deal However, there are no guarantees that the company will succeed in putting together an offer that will be more attractive than Dialog's, the people told Reuters.