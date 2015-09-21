© joingate dreamstime.com

Dialog Semi acquires Atmel Corp for $4.6 billion

Dialog Semiconductor has agreed to acquire Atmel in a cash and strock transaction for a total consideration of approximately USD 4.6 billion

The acquisition creates a giant in both Power Management and Embedded Processing solutions. The combined company will address an attractive, fast growing market opportunity of approximately USD 20 billion by 2019.



Dialog will complement its position in Power Management ICs with a portfolio of proprietary and ARM based Microcontrollers in addition to high performance ICs for Connectivity, Touch and Security. Dialog will also leverage Atmel’s established sales channels to significantly diversify its customer base.



“The rationale for the transaction we are proposing today is clear – and the potential this combination holds is exciting. By bringing together our technologies, world-class talent and broad distribution channels we will create a new, powerful force in the semiconductor space. Our new, enlarged company will be a diversified, high-growth market leader in Mobile Power, IoT and Automotive. We firmly believe that by combining Power Management, Microcontrollers, Connectivity and Security technologies, we will create a strong platform for innovation and growth in the large and attractive market segments we serve. This is an important and proud milestone in the evolution of our Dialog story,” said Jalal Bagherli, Dialog Chief Executive Officer.



“This transaction combines two successful companies and will create significant value for Atmel and Dialog shareholders, customers and employees. Adding Dialog’s world-class capabilities in Power Management with Atmel’s keen focus on Microcontrollers, Connectivity and Security will enable Dialog to more effectively target high-growth applications within the Mobile, IoT and Automotive markets,” said Steven Laub, Atmel President and Chief Executive Officer.



In 2017, the first full year following closing, the transaction is expected to be accretive to Dialog’s underlying earnings. Dialog anticipates achieving projected annual cost savings of USD 150 million within two years. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of calendar 2016.