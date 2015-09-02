© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec secures EUR 9 million order

RoodMicrotec has signed a contract with an OEM to engineer a new product (chip), for which RoodMicrotec will subsequently perform volume production test throughout the life cycle of the product.

The turnover volume over this life cycle will be roughly EUR 9 million. The engineering work for the performance of the order will be done in the second half of 2015 and the first half of 2016. The subsequent volume production, mainly testing, will start in the middle of 2016 and will increase over a number of years to approximately EUR 1.2 million a year.



This customer, a new addition to RoodMicrotec's customer base, is a medium-sized, stock exchange listed OEM.



The market for high-grade chips is increasingly dominated by 12" wafers. They have higher capacity and tend to have the highest grade technology. In the context of this order, RoodMicrotec will make a limited (roughly EUR 350'000) investment in additional hardware for this 12” wafer technology, which it will also be able to use for other high-grade orders.



“Of the approximately EUR 9 million value of this order, approximately 90% of the work will be done in-house by RoodMicrotec. Apart from the limited investment, we have all the infrastructure in place. We were able to do all the pre-engineering, research and development engineering that were necessary to offer the customer a good solution with our own engineers”, the company writes in a statement.