© beisea dreamstime.com

Fingerprint in Zuks Z1-smartphone

ZUK has announced its Android smartphone Z1, featuring FPCs touch fingerprint sensor FPC1155.

Already received as well as expected revenues in 2015 that relate to sales of FPC1155 for this smartphone model are included

in FPCs communicated revenue guidance for 2015.



Jörgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments:



"ZUK is a prominent smartphone manufacturer in China and we are proud that ZUK selected FPC1155 for Z1, its first smartphone integrating a touch fingerprint sensor. FPC1155 supports 360 degree finger rotation capability, fast response time and industry leading 3D image quality