ARM expands IoT security capability with acquisition of Sansa Security

ARM has acquired Israel-based Sansa Security, a provider of hardware security IP and software for advanced system-on-chip components deployed in Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile devices.

The deal complements the ARM security portfolio, including ARM TrustZone technology and SecurCore processor IP. Terms have not been disclosed.



“Any connected device could be a target for a malicious attack so we must embed security at every potential attack point,” said Mike Muller, CTO, ARM. “Protection against hackers works best when it is multi-layered, so we are extending our security technology capability into hardware subsystems and trusted software. This means our partners will be able to license a comprehensive security suite from a single source.”



“Our technology is already being used to protect data gathered and transmitted by a multitude of IoT and mobile devices,” said Coby Sella, CEO, Sansa Security. “Joining ARM will enable us to scale the business by helping ARM’s global technology partners to address their most pressing security needs. Aligning what we do with the world’s leading IP company, allows us to develop our products and capability to new levels.”