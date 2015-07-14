Top Ten Distributors of electronic components in 2014/15

© adistock dreamstime.com

The slowly recovering global economy has finally reached the largest European distribution market for electronic components, Germany.

Top Ten 2014/2015

Avnet - ￼￼27,2% Arrow - 16,4% Rutronik - ￼10,1% TTI - 3,5% Future - ￼3,2% Ineltek - 1,9% RS - ￼1,7%￼ Endrich - 1,6%￼ Setron - 1,6% Memphis - 1,6%

￼Other - ￼￼31,0%

While the DTAM declined in 2013 with 1.4 percent, 2014 showed a growth of 7 percent (reaching EUR 4.4 billion). Falling oil prices, low exchange rates, a growing domestic economy and declining unemployment numbers, as well as an increasing consumption and investment activity have given a 3 percent plus to the German electrical and electronics industry, according to the ZVEI.The market analysts at Europartners Consultants forecast further significant growth for the DTAM in 2015 and 2016.In 2009, roughly 300 distribution companies operated within the German market. The latest analysis for 2015 puts that number at around 250. Consolidation has shaped the distribution landscape over the past six years. Many companies were either sold, merged or simply closed down. This trend will continue over the next few years and - in about five years - a market structure with around 200 players is expected to have emerged.In the electrical and electronics industry it is not, "Who's the fairest" but "Who is the largest of them all". With a combined market share of 54 percent, broadliners - such as Avnet, Arrow and Rutronik - continue to lead the way.