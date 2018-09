Kemet appoints global sales and marketing SVP

© trueffelpix dreamstime.com

Kemet Corporation has appointed Claudio Lollini to Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, reporting to Per Loof, Chief Executive Officer.

Claudio joined Arcotronics Italia S.p.A. in 2005 as a Sales Manager in Taiwan and became part of Kemet during its acquisition of Arcotronics in 2007. Since that time, he has been a part of the Kemet Asia Team and has held positions of increasing responsibility in Sales and Product Management.His most recent position was Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific. Claudio Lollin will be based in KEMET's Fort Lauderdale, Florida office. Emilio Ghilardi will not join Kemet as previously stated