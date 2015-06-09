© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New global sales and marketing executive VP Kemet

Emilio Ghilardi will join Kemet as Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, effective July 1st, reporting to Per Loof, Chief Executive Officer.

He will be based in Silicon Valley and operate from the Kemet sales office in Milpitas, California. Mr. Ghilardi joins Kemet from Hewlett-Packard, where he had a 28 year career, most recently as Vice President and General Manager of their Americas Personal System Business Unit.



"We are executing our strategic plan and driving toward growth with initiatives such as our NEC TOKIN joint venture and enhancing our "easy-to-buy-from" brand with an "easy-to-design-in" philosophy," said Mr. Loof. "As a member of Kemet's Leadership Team, Emilio's global experience, diversified sales background and knowledge of the semiconductor business will have an immediate impact on these activities and on our organization."