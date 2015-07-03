© gilbertc dreamstime.com

PartnerTech to delist from Nasdaq

PartnerTech AB (publ) has applied for de-listing of the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.

On 25 June 2015, Scanfil Oyj's public takeover offer to the shareholders in PartnerTech AB was declared unconditional and completed. After completion of the offer, Scanfil holds more than 90 per cent of the shares and votes in PartnerTech.



Scanfil has resolved to initiate compulsory acquisition proceedings regarding the remaining shares in the company.



In light of the above, PartnerTech’s board of directors does not consider it reasonable for the company to remain a listed company, and has therefore decided to apply for de-listing of the PartnerTech share from Nasdaq Stockholm.



Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved PartnerTech’s application for de-listing and resolved that the last day of trading shall be Friday 17 July 2015.