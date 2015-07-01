© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Swedish FPC touch sensor in new Huawei phone

Huawei newly announced Android smartphone Honor 7, featuring FPC's touch fingerprint sensor FPC1025.

Jorgen Lantto, CEO of FPC, comments: "Huawei is a leading global smartphone manufacturer and we are proud that Huawei selected FPC1025 for Honor 7, following up on the great success of Huawei Ascend Mate 7 with FPC1020 embedded that was launched in 2014. FPC1025 supports 360 degree finger rotation capability, fast response time and industry leading 3D image quality."



The order value of this phone launch is included in FPC's communicated revenue guidance of approximately 2,200 MSEK for 2015.