Business | June 29, 2015
Broadcom expands strategic collaborations in China
Broadcom Corporation signed a series of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreements with several Chinese companies, including H3C, Inspur and StarTimes.
The signing of these agreements at Broadcom's annual Asia Media Summit reflect the company's ongoing commitment to expand strategic relationships in the region and drive further innovation in home entertainment and the digital home. For more news, visit Broadcom's Newsroom.
"It's an exciting time for the China electronics market as it transitions from a manufacturing base to a global leader in design and development," said Michael Hurlston, Broadcom Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales. "This fast-growing and evolving industry represents an important element in our ongoing strategy for continued growth in existing markets and diversification into new areas. We're thrilled to work with the region's leading organizations in driving innovation forward."
As part of the company's increased emphasis on collaboration in China, Broadcom will sign the following MOUs:
Hangzhou H3C Technologies Co., Limited
A joint agreement with Hangzhou-based networking company H3C Technologies Co., Limited, a leading IT infrastructure products and solution provider. Broadcom and H3C will work together to explore new market requirements and technical trends to optimize the interaction and performance of current and future platforms and architectures.
Inspur Group
A joint development agreement with Shandong-based systems integrator Inspur Group to drive continued innovation in 4K Ultra HD set-top box offerings for China. This agreement will utilize the technology strength and market expertise of Broadcom and Inspur's unique position and previous collaboration to develop a new DOCSIS 3.0 Ultra HD set-top box that can power an entire digital home system.
StarTimes
A joint collaboration agreement with Beijing-based pay TV operator StarTimes to jointly define and develop set-top box offerings in Africa. Both sides will invest engineering resources to develop a series of low-cost set-top boxes and high-end Ultra HD home gateways.
