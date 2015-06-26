© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

Does Nokia-Alcatel become a hinder to competition?

That is exactly the question that the EU regulators try to answer. And they enlist future customers.

The European Union's antitrust regulators are currently asking different telecom equipment customers whether or not the proposed giant deal between Nokia and Alcatel would mean trouble further ahead.



Nokia-Alcatel would - after the merger - rank between Ericsson and Huawei, according to Reuters. The company would push ZT and Samsung (among others) down in ranking. A questionnaire has been sent out trying to investigate if ZTE and Samsung would be considered reliable alternatives to the new mega-company when it comes to the radio access networks industry.



Would or would it not reduce the alternatives when it comes to vendors? Would it or would it not hinder competition in an unfair way?



Companies are required to answer before June 29 and the Commission's decision is expected for late July.