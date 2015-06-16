© thomaspajot dreamstime.com

TSMC to sell 5% of Vanguard International Semiconductor

TSMC has decided to sell 5 percent of its stake in Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation (VIS) at a price of about NTD 47.37 (EUR 1.36) per share and a total price of approximately NTD 3.88 billion (EUR 111.54 million).

Currently, TSMC holds approximately 33.3% of VIS shares on a fully diluted basis, which would decline to approximately 28.3% after the sale.



However, the company will still remain the largest shareholder of VIS, and TSMC announces that it has no plan to sell more VIS shares in the foreseeable future. TSMC informs that the share sale will not affect the strategic relations between the two companies, and that the companies will continue their close collaboration.