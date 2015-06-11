© alterfalter dreamstime.com

Kemet granted twenty US patents in fiscal year 2015

Kemet was granted a record number of twenty US patents in Fiscal Year 2015. In addition to the new patents.

"It is my pleasure to officially recognize these scientists who have developed some of the most innovative ideas and cutting-edge products in the industry," said Dr. Philip Lessner, Kemet's Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. "Our unyielding focus remains in distinguishing ourselves as the industry leader in technology and innovation, positioning Kemet as the premier 'easy-to-design-in' provider of capacitance and electronic component solutions," continued Lessner.