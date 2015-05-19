© kritchanut dreamstime.com Embedded | May 19, 2015
Elektrobit sells its Automotive business to Continental
Elektrobit Corporation and Continental AG have signed a definitive share purchase agreement on May 18, 2015. EB will sell its Automotive business to Continental.
The Transaction comprises the sale of Elektrobit Automotive GmbH and its subsidiaries, including EB's 51 per cent ownership in e.solutions GmbH, a jointly owned company between Elektrobit Automotive GmbH and Audi Electronics Venture GmbH. In addition, the rights to the name Elektrobit will transfer to Continental. The purchase price for the acquisition is EUR 600 million payable in cash and it shall be paid in full upon the closing of the Transaction.
EB will change its name to Bittium Corporation and will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the new name.
EB's Automotive business has been organized under Elektrobit Automotive GmbH and the segment employed 1'431 people worldwide, mainly in Germany, as of March 31, 2015. In addition, the jointly owned company e.solutions GmbH employed 459 persons.
The Automotive Business Segment comprises the following fully owned subsidiaries of Elektrobit Automotive GmbH: Elektrobit Automotive Finland Ltd., Elektrobit France SAS, Elektrobit Austria GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive Romania SRL, Elektrobit Automotive Americas Inc., Elektrobit Automotive Software (Shanghai) Ltd., Elektrobit Nippon K.K. and the 51 per cent ownership in e.solutions GmbH.
"The Automotive market, including software is in a very dynamic phase. Cars are becoming increasingly connected and automated driving is another megatrend in the car industry. The carmakers continue to invest in automotive software for new car models and the market for software products and services is estimated to continue to grow. As a result, the carmakers, suppliers of various parts and systems for cars and well-known consumer and IT products companies are increasing their focus on these markets. We believe Continental has the right capabilities and is very committed to further developing Elektrobit Automotive business as a part of a broader range of its products and solutions. For EB, this Transaction gives good cash consideration for the business and a significant non-recurring profit and cash increase. EB intends to repatriate the majority or all of the net proceeds from the Transaction to shareholders after the closing of the Transaction. After this divestiture, we will focus on growing the Wireless Business Segment under new name, Bittium Corporation," EB's CEO Mr. Jukka Harju comments on the transaction.
The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of EB's EGM, Continental having obtained all authorizations, approvals and consents from the relevant authorities.
EB will change its name to Bittium Corporation and will continue to be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the new name.
EB's Automotive business has been organized under Elektrobit Automotive GmbH and the segment employed 1'431 people worldwide, mainly in Germany, as of March 31, 2015. In addition, the jointly owned company e.solutions GmbH employed 459 persons.
The Automotive Business Segment comprises the following fully owned subsidiaries of Elektrobit Automotive GmbH: Elektrobit Automotive Finland Ltd., Elektrobit France SAS, Elektrobit Austria GmbH, Elektrobit Automotive Romania SRL, Elektrobit Automotive Americas Inc., Elektrobit Automotive Software (Shanghai) Ltd., Elektrobit Nippon K.K. and the 51 per cent ownership in e.solutions GmbH.
"The Automotive market, including software is in a very dynamic phase. Cars are becoming increasingly connected and automated driving is another megatrend in the car industry. The carmakers continue to invest in automotive software for new car models and the market for software products and services is estimated to continue to grow. As a result, the carmakers, suppliers of various parts and systems for cars and well-known consumer and IT products companies are increasing their focus on these markets. We believe Continental has the right capabilities and is very committed to further developing Elektrobit Automotive business as a part of a broader range of its products and solutions. For EB, this Transaction gives good cash consideration for the business and a significant non-recurring profit and cash increase. EB intends to repatriate the majority or all of the net proceeds from the Transaction to shareholders after the closing of the Transaction. After this divestiture, we will focus on growing the Wireless Business Segment under new name, Bittium Corporation," EB's CEO Mr. Jukka Harju comments on the transaction.
The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the approval of EB's EGM, Continental having obtained all authorizations, approvals and consents from the relevant authorities.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments