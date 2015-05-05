© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Molex acquires printed and flexible electronics specialist Soligie

Molex Incorporated, a manufacturer of interconnect solutions, is acquiring certain assets of Soligie, Inc.

Soligie specializes in printed and flexible electronic solutions for applications in medical, military, industrial, lighting and consumer goods. Products range from sensor systems, medical wearables, LED lighting, specialized RFID labels, and devices that enable the Internet of Things (IoT).



The acquisition of Soligie’s business complements Molex printed circuit-based solutions, including membrane switches, polymer thick film circuits, copper flex circuits and printed circuit board assemblies.



“Soligie’s business expands our capabilities in the high-growth field of printed electronics,” said Todd Hester, vice president and general manager, Molex Printed Circuit Products business unit. “With this acquisition, we can deliver a more comprehensive set of technologies and expertise for creating higher value, innovative electronic solutions.”



“The Soligie team is extremely excited about the acquisition as it blends game-changing printed electronic technologies with Molex’s highly-skilled engineering talent and worldwide manufacturing and sales network,” said John Heitzinger, president, Soligie. “Printed electronics empowers customers to create products outside the limits of conventional circuitry to deliver best-in-class offerings.”