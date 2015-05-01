© studio 37 dreamstime.com

GaN Systems appoints Stephen Coates as VP Operations

GaN Systems Inc. has appointed Stephen Coates as VP Operations. The newly-created post is part of GaN Systems’ planned increase in headcount at all levels as the company ramps up production of its gallium nitride devices.

Welcoming Coates to the company, Girvan Patterson, President GaN Systems said: “We are delighted that Stephen is joining our senior management team as VP Operations. He brings with him substantial experience in establishing and developing strategic supply chain relationships to support full product commercialization and high volume manufacturing, while also being an expert in device packaging and integration. His role is a key one as GaN technology and our Island Technology® devices become the de facto choice of engineers looking to integrate smaller, lighter and more efficient power electronics into numerous industrial, consumer and automotive applications.”