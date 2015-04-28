© vinnstock dreamstime.com Business | April 28, 2015
Aixtron confirms outlook
Aixtron announced Q1/2015 revenues at EUR 40.3m (Q1/2014: EUR 43.9 Mio.) were down 8% against the previous year's level and 31% against the previous quarter (Q4/2014: EUR 58.0m).
At EUR -6.4m EBITDA in the first quarter 2015 improved both against the previous year and sequentially (Q1/2014: EUR -7.1m; Q4/2014: EUR -13.9m).
“Currently, we have contracts with seven LED manufacturers that are assuring themselves of the performance of our next generation system. Due to the increasing utilization rates, we expect a positive development for the demand in production systems. At the same time, we must continue to focus on the implementation of our 5-point program and, above all, bearing in mind the cost side. The fact that we are on the right track in this area, is demonstrated by the improvement of our performance indicators and progress towards the targeted expansion of our product and technology portfolio”, says Martin Goetzeler, President and CEO of AIXTRON SE.
“We have successfully expanded the technology portfolio in the field of OLED by the acquisition of PlasmaSi, Inc. at the beginning of April. Thereby, we will be able to cover nearly two-thirds of the value chain in the front-end of the OLED production in the future. Also, the preparations for putting our Gen8 demonstrator into operation for the production of large-area OLEDs are on track. Furthermore, it is encouraging that customer interest in our other technologies remains high.”
Guidance confirmed
Management pursues growth across all technology areas in 2015 and therefore, expects full-year revenues to increase to between EUR 220m and EUR 250m. As the Company will be pressing ahead with implementing its innovation roadmaps, productivity and efficiency programs across all areas, Management expects to see a sequential increase of the results in both halves of 2015 compared with the previous six-month periods and a return to positive EBITDA numbers in the second half of 2015.
