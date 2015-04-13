© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Cavendish adopts STATS ChipPAC’s wafer level technology

Cavendish Kinetics, a provider of high performance RF MEMS tuning solutions for LTE smartphones and wearable devices, has adopted STATS ChipPAC wafer level packaging technology for its SmarTune RF MEMS tuners.

"Our RF MEMS tuners present demanding packaging requirements, including the need to deliver the smallest possible form factor in a process that protects the integrity of our hermetically sealed MEMS structure,” said Atul Shingal, Executive Vice President of Operations, Cavendish Kinetics. “STATS ChipPAC’s wafer level packaging platform provided advantages in package size, performance and scalability, and a proven, cost effective manufacturing process that supports our accelerating volume production.”



Cavendish Kinetics and STATS ChipPAC are jointly working to utilise the inherent benefits of wafer level packaging technology to drive further RF antenna tuning innovations for the smartphone market.



“Through our successful partnership, Cavendish Kinetics has been able to implement their current generation industry leading MEMS-based antenna tuning solution. In future products, we will be able to provide Cavendish Kinetics with options for greater functional integration and silicon partitioning capabilities that are only feasible with our industry leading fan-out eWLB technology,” said Dr. Rajendra Pendse, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, STATS ChipPAC.