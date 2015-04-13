© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Components | April 13, 2015
Worldwide semi foundry market grew 16.1 percent in 2014
The worldwide semiconductor foundry market grew 16.1 percent in 2014 to achieve USD 46.9 billion in revenue, according to final results by Gartner.
"2014 has been the third consecutive year when foundries have achieved impressive 16 percent revenue growth," said Samuel Wang, research vice president at Gartner. "A number of factors have made 2014 a robust year for foundries — inventory stocking in the second quarter by customers, increase of units sold in ultramobiles, the strength of the Apple's supply chain riding the success of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in the second half of the year, a conversion of integrated device manufacturer (IDM) revenue to foundry revenue and wafer demand from the early adoption of wearables."
Among the top players, the leader, TSMC, gained market share to reach 53.7 percent, up from 49.8 percent in 2013. TSMC increased its revenue by USD 5 billion in just one year due to the success of advanced technologies of 28 nanometers (nm) and 20 nm. Returning to the No. 2 position, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) had USD 4.62 billion revenue in 2014, representing 9.9 percent of the foundry market share, thanks to its recent catch-up of 28-nm technology. The No. 3 position went to Globalfoundries with USD 4.4 billion revenue, representing 9.4 percent of the market.
The foundry market will remain a seasonal industry due to the scheduled introduction of electronics equipment, and therefore the second and third quarters will be the strongest quarters each year. The only difference in 2014 was that the fourth quarter turned out to be stronger due to good momentum from the Apple supply chain. The wafer demand from touchscreen controllers, display driver chips and power management integrated circuits (ICs) made with legacy technology nodes has caused a tight supply of 200-millimeter (mm) wafers at foundries and the situation will not be much improved in 2015. As a result, foundries are now looking to expand 200-mm capacity.
Significant wafer fab purchasing momentum in the first half of the year resulted in strong recovery of semiconductor production demand throughout 2014. While traditional notebook and desk-based PC unit production declined and mobile phone unit production grew at low single digits, ultramobile unit production grew faster in 2014. In addition, the hype surrounding the Internet of Things, including wearable and smart watches, prompted some players to stockpile off-the-shelf chips as early as the second quarter of 2014, in order to prepare for new product announcements.
2014 saw a big increase in foundry revenue from fabless customers while revenue from integrated device manufacturer customers remained flat. System manufacturer customers provided a boost to foundry revenue, mostly due to Apple's 20-nm business at TSMC.
-----
Data and images © Gartner
Among the top players, the leader, TSMC, gained market share to reach 53.7 percent, up from 49.8 percent in 2013. TSMC increased its revenue by USD 5 billion in just one year due to the success of advanced technologies of 28 nanometers (nm) and 20 nm. Returning to the No. 2 position, United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) had USD 4.62 billion revenue in 2014, representing 9.9 percent of the foundry market share, thanks to its recent catch-up of 28-nm technology. The No. 3 position went to Globalfoundries with USD 4.4 billion revenue, representing 9.4 percent of the market.
The foundry market will remain a seasonal industry due to the scheduled introduction of electronics equipment, and therefore the second and third quarters will be the strongest quarters each year. The only difference in 2014 was that the fourth quarter turned out to be stronger due to good momentum from the Apple supply chain. The wafer demand from touchscreen controllers, display driver chips and power management integrated circuits (ICs) made with legacy technology nodes has caused a tight supply of 200-millimeter (mm) wafers at foundries and the situation will not be much improved in 2015. As a result, foundries are now looking to expand 200-mm capacity.
Significant wafer fab purchasing momentum in the first half of the year resulted in strong recovery of semiconductor production demand throughout 2014. While traditional notebook and desk-based PC unit production declined and mobile phone unit production grew at low single digits, ultramobile unit production grew faster in 2014. In addition, the hype surrounding the Internet of Things, including wearable and smart watches, prompted some players to stockpile off-the-shelf chips as early as the second quarter of 2014, in order to prepare for new product announcements.
2014 saw a big increase in foundry revenue from fabless customers while revenue from integrated device manufacturer customers remained flat. System manufacturer customers provided a boost to foundry revenue, mostly due to Apple's 20-nm business at TSMC.
-----
Data and images © Gartner
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments