CE Marking – 20 things you need to know
Earlier this year, the European Commission released the latest listing titles and references for the harmonised standards used to demonstrate conformity with the current EU EMC Directive 2004/108/EC and the new R&TTE requirements started on 1 January 2015.
Placed on several categories of products, CE Marking is mandatory for machinery, electrical and electronic equipment, medical devices, personal protective equipment and toys. So if you are looking to sell an electronics product in the EU, you will need to place a CE mark on your product.
Here’s a quick round up of interesting facts about CE marking:
- CE marking is a self-declaration where a manufacturer proves compliance with EU health, safety and environmental protection legislation and confirms products compliance with relevant requirements
- CE is Conformité Européenne (French) which means European conformity
- With a CE mark, your product can be sold in the EU and in some other countries, including Turkey
- CE directives affect manufacturers, importers and distributors/retailers, though a manufacturer is responsible for acquiring the CE mark
- There are six steps to CE marking – identify the relevant directives and standards, verify the product’s specific requirements, identify whether an independent conformity assessment is necessary, test product, draw up technical documentation, add CE marking to the product
- CE marking is not evidence of compliance – your technical documentation/technical file is
- A Declaration of Conformity is a legal claim that products comply with applicable Directives and standards, though it is not evidence of compliance.
- They are a number of CE Marking Directives including Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), Radio and Telecommunications Terminal Equipment (R&TTE) and Low Voltage (LV)
- Common testing for compliance include tests for radiated emissions, conducted emissions and telecommunications port emissions
- CE marking has nothing to do with product quality
- CE marking is mandatory for those products it applies to
- Ofcom, the Trading Standards Institute and the National Measurement Office (in the UK) are able to enforce CE marking, ban a product from sale, and instigate fines for non-compliance
- Unsafe products are shared in the EU via RAPEX – a rapid alert system on measures taken to prevent or restrict the marketing or use of products posing a serious risk to the health and safety of consumers
- There is a very similar logo where the CE stands for Chinese Export or China Export – this has nothing to do with European conformity
- The size of the CE mark must be at least 5 mm high
- If the appearance and workmanship of a product do not allow for the CE marking to be affixed on the product itself, the marking has to be affixed to its packaging or accompanying documents
- New R&TTE requirements started on 1 January 2015
- EMC and R&TTE testing is usually done at the end of product development
- Early EMC and R&TTE testing can reduce product development cost and reduce time to market
