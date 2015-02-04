© irochka dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics leads European research project

STMicroelectronics will lead the Lab4MEMS II project, an extension that builds on the continuing success of the existing Lab4MEMS project, announced in April 2013.

Lab4MEMS II focuses on Micro-Opto-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MOEMS) that merge MEMS1 with Micro-optics to sense or manipulate optical signals using integrated mechanical, optical, and electrical systems, while the original project maintains its emphasis on developing a pilot line for nextgeneration MEMS devices augmented with such advanced technologies as piezoelectric or magnetic materials and 3D packaging.



Like its sister project, Lab4MEMS II is being launched by the European Nanoelectronics Initiative Advisory Council (ENIAC) Joint Undertaking (JU), a public-private partnership in nanoelectronics.



Lab4MEMS II is a EUR 26 million (EUR 30 million) project with 20 industrial, academic, and research partners spread across nine European countries. Building on the established foundation of the first Lab4MEMS project, the extension features ST as the coordinating partner, offering its range of manufacturing, technical, and organizational competencies.



The Pilot Line for Lab4MEMS II will expand ST’s operational 200 mm-wafer manufacturing facility in Agrate Brianza for even higher volumes, while adding optical technologies to the mix. Moreover, it would increase the know-how on those strategic enabling technologies while combining scientific skills and the ability to design and manufacture a range of smart micro- and nanosystems on silicon. Even so, the project will evaluate the potential benefits and impact of a future move to 300mm wafers.