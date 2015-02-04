© omnicomm Components | February 04, 2015
Omnicomm’s monitors fuel consumption in Yamaha motorbikes
Yamaha Racing Factory assembled Omnicomm’s products fitting them inside the rally motorbikes Yamaha WR450F Rally.
The equipment underwent the Dakar 2015 rally test in the beginning of January providing fuel data for Yamaha racing motorbikes.
“Omnicomm LLS has never been installed in motorbikes before. What the guys from Yamaha did with Omnicomm’s equipment is amazing. Yamaha Racing Factory is indeed creative not only in racing but technically. What’s more, we are happy our product works precisely no matter what – even in the bikes for which they were not designed initially”, said Stanislav Maksimov, Head of international sales, Omnicomm.
“With the new bikes this year we especially needed fuel monitoring equipment to provide accurate fuel data readings for the marathon riders. We saw Omnicomm’s equipment functioning successfully in KAMAZ-master racing trucks during the rallies in the harshest conditions. Omnicomm LLS gives highly accurate figures: the precision is 99.2 percent. That is a very good percentage of accuracy which satisfied our specific needs”, - Mr. Rodolphe Beau, Technical Manager at Yamaha commented.
“We faced some difficulties with sizes. The plate of Omnicomm LLS fuel level sensor was too small, so the original square plate was removed. We made a new plate on which the fuel level sensor is now used without any changes. We also needed a monitor to track to fuel left in the reservoir, so we adjusted Omnicomm LLD to the motorbike. There have been a lot of efforts but we were eager to work with Omnicomm to have high-precision reliable equipment for the team”, - Mr. Christian Caillon, Chief Engineer, Yamaha explained.
Following the test installations Omnicomm LLS fuel level sensors and Omnicomm LLD monitors were fitted in 5 Yamaha racing bikes. And in January 2015 the team tested the equipment during the Dakar marathon which took place in Latin America.
“Careful measurement of fuel is very important for a racing team. Yamaha participates in various races around the world. We tested Omnicomm for 2 months, but the real test was Dakar 2015 where the bike riders are not only faced with all kinds of terrain, but also have to battle incredible temperatures. If a product is good on a rally, we keep it for years”, - Mr. Rodolphe Beau added.
© omnicommYamaha Racing Factory had to think about additional monitoring solutions because of the specific constructions of the new lighter motorbike WR450F Rally. The earlier Yamaha bike models had fuel reservoirs made of transparent plastic and did not require obligatory fuel monitoring. The new motorbikes has only one light carbon fuel tank mounted underneath the rider’s seat and the level of fuel became totally invisible for the team.
