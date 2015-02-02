© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Intel to acquire Lantiq; advancing the connected home

Intel Corporation has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lantiq, a supplier of broadband access and home networking technologies.

Smart gateways and intelligent access networks are important elements in Intel’s efforts to make everything smart and connected. This acquisition would expand Intel in the cable residential gateway market and broaden its offering to other gateway markets, including DSL, Fiber, LTE, retail and IoT smart routers.



“By 2018, we expect more than 800 million broadband connected households worldwide,” said Kirk Skaugen, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group. “Intel has been a global leader in driving broadband into the home and to connected compute devices. The combination of our cable gateway business with Lantiq’s technology and talent can allow global service providers to introduce new home computing experiences and enable consumers to take advantage of a more smart and connected home.”



“Intel and Lantiq share a common vision about the evolution of the connected home and the intelligent network,” said Dan Artusi, Lantiq CEO. “Together we can drive the transformation of the broadband customer premises equipment (CPE) as it becomes a smart gateway that connects an increasingly diverse roster of devices and services in the home.”