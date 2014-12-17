© vladek dreamstime.com

New contract for Data Respons

Data Respons has been awarded a contract of NOK 70 million (EUR 7.5million) from a customer in the medical industry.

The contract comprises development and delivery of new computer solutions embedded in the customer's products. The deliveries will take place over the next 3 years.



"Our customer wants a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries" says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. "Such embedded computer solutions require high quality, local expertise and well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia."