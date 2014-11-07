© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com Business | November 07, 2014
PNI restructured into two companies
PNI Sensor will change its corporate structure and create two companies: PNI Sensor Corp. (PNI) and Precision Navigation Corp
PNI will focus on its SENtral® motion co-processor and its algorithms for context, activity, gesture and pedestrian dead reckoning (PDR) to serve the mobile, wearable and Internet of Things (IoT) markets while Precision Navigation Corp. will offer ultra-high resolution, low-noise magneto-sensor technology for automotive, industrial and military markets.
Becky Oh, former president and CEO of PNI Sensor Corp., is now president and CEO of Precision Navigation Corp. and will continue to serve on the board of PNI Sensor Corp. George Hsu, PNI Sensor Corp. Board Chairman, Founder and CTO, is now also CEO of that company.
“With our executive team, we have determined that PNI is not a one-size-fits-all business,” said Oh. “As our core technologies and customer base have diversified, so must we as a corporation evolve to better serve our varied markets and customers. Today as we announce our division into two companies, we celebrate our strengths and continued dedication to meeting customer needs with more attentive focus.”
PNI Sensor Corp.
Under the executive leadership of Hsu, PNI Sensor Corp. will continue to develop the highest-performance software and hardware solutions for extracting user context, activity, gesture, biometrics and location from the mass-produced sensors found in smartphones, wearables and other consumer products. Its sensor-fusion IP features best-of-breed algorithms for context, activity tracking and PDR.
The hardware delivery mechanism for PNI’s algorithms is SENtral, a tiny, ultra-low power, sensor-agnostic motion co-processor that functions as an intelligent sensor hub. SENtral has already been designed into smartwatches and smartphones running the latest Android.
Precision Navigation Corp.
Under the executive leadership of Oh, Precision Navigation Corp. will focus on applying magnetic sensing solutions for automotive, industrial and military applications.
Precision Navigation Corp. offers magneto-inductive sensors delivering more than 20 x higher performance than existing micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) or Hall Effect sensors. Precision Navigation Corp. will leverage its manufacturing line in California.
Both companies will share headquarters in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Becky Oh, former president and CEO of PNI Sensor Corp., is now president and CEO of Precision Navigation Corp. and will continue to serve on the board of PNI Sensor Corp. George Hsu, PNI Sensor Corp. Board Chairman, Founder and CTO, is now also CEO of that company.
“With our executive team, we have determined that PNI is not a one-size-fits-all business,” said Oh. “As our core technologies and customer base have diversified, so must we as a corporation evolve to better serve our varied markets and customers. Today as we announce our division into two companies, we celebrate our strengths and continued dedication to meeting customer needs with more attentive focus.”
PNI Sensor Corp.
Under the executive leadership of Hsu, PNI Sensor Corp. will continue to develop the highest-performance software and hardware solutions for extracting user context, activity, gesture, biometrics and location from the mass-produced sensors found in smartphones, wearables and other consumer products. Its sensor-fusion IP features best-of-breed algorithms for context, activity tracking and PDR.
The hardware delivery mechanism for PNI’s algorithms is SENtral, a tiny, ultra-low power, sensor-agnostic motion co-processor that functions as an intelligent sensor hub. SENtral has already been designed into smartwatches and smartphones running the latest Android.
Precision Navigation Corp.
Under the executive leadership of Oh, Precision Navigation Corp. will focus on applying magnetic sensing solutions for automotive, industrial and military applications.
Precision Navigation Corp. offers magneto-inductive sensors delivering more than 20 x higher performance than existing micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) or Hall Effect sensors. Precision Navigation Corp. will leverage its manufacturing line in California.
Both companies will share headquarters in Santa Rosa, Calif.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments