Advanced MP Technology opens new office in France

Electronic component distributer Advanced MP Technology, is opening a new office in France.

The French operation will be headed by Stephane Nurchi, who has 16 years of experience in distribution and supply chain services.



“In line with AMPT’s global growth strategy and continuous expansion plans, Advanced MP’s French as well as its other European offices are equipped with full resources to serve rising European electronic manufactures needs. Our European and Middle Eastern presence is a strategic differentiator that has helped further accelerate our dramatic growth rate,” said Joakim Stafwerfeldt, European Sales Director of Advanced MP Technology.