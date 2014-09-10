© marcin kempski dreamstime.com Business | September 10, 2014
GigOptix still courting GSI after facing rejection
GigOptix has sent the following letter to the GSI Technology in response to the rejection of GigOptix’ proposal to acquire GSI Technology.
Below is the text of the letter that GigOptix sent to GSI Technology’s board of directors:
Dear Members of the Board:
I am in receipt of Mr. Shu’s letter dated September 8, 2014. We are disappointed that GSI Technology’s Board of Directors, without even engaging in a discussion with us, has rejected our acquisition proposal and chosen to deny its stockholders the opportunity to achieve a substantial premium and immediate liquidity for their shares. We are confident that moving forward promptly to consummate a transaction is in the best interests of all parties. We believe we are offering GSI Technology’s stockholders superior value and the opportunity to participate in the upside of the combined company, which we believe is a better outcome than GSI Technology remaining an independent company as you have proposed in your letter. As we have previously stated, the combination should offer an increasingly exciting set of solutions for customers, providing an offering of both your high performance memory products for networking and telecommunications equipment and our high speed communications components. Together, this would allow us to strengthen the value proposition that we collectively provide to our customers through a wider range of companion and complementary products and more effectively challenge our respective competitors in the marketplace.
In light of the value which we believe this combination brings, we continue to seek a negotiated agreement with GSI Technology, and will continue to explore all necessary steps to ensure that GSI Technology’s stockholders are provided with the opportunity to realize the value inherent in our proposal. We therefore urge the GSI Technology Board of Directors to do the right thing and immediately engage in meaningful discussions with us so that we may deliver significant value to each of our stockholders. We and our advisors stand ready at any time to meet and review our offer directly with you.
Very truly yours,
/s/ Dr. Avi Katz
Dr. Avi Katz
Co-Founder, CEO & President
Chairman of the Board of Directors
GigOptix, Inc.
