Orders for North American semiconductor equipment - steady

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.41 billion in orders worldwide in July 2014 (three-month average basis) and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.07, according to the July EMDS Book-to-Bill Report by SEMI.

A book-to-bill of 1.07 means that USD 107 worth of orders were received for every USD 100 of product billed for the month.



The three-month average of worldwide bookings in July 2014 was USD 1.41 billion. The bookings figure is 2.8 percent lower than the final June 2014 level of USD 1.46 billion, and is 17.1 percent higher than the July 2013 order level of USD 1.21 billion.



The three-month average of worldwide billings in July 2014 was USD 1.32 billion. The billings figure is 0.7 percent lower than the final June 2014 level of USD 1.33 billion, and is 9.4 percent higher than the July 2013 billings level of $1.20 billion.



“Order activity for semiconductor equipment has held at a steady level so far for 2014,” said Denny McGuirk, president and CEO of SEMI. “This trend, along with improvements in semiconductor device sales and unit shipments, is consistent with our outlook for strong equipment sales growth this year.”



The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.