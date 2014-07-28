© Sony Business | July 28, 2014
Sony ups production capacity for stacked CMOS image sensors
Sony plans to invest in Sony Semiconductor Corporation's Nagasaki Technology Center and Kumamoto Technology Center to increase its production capacity for stacked CMOS image sensors.
This investment is primarily intended to reinforce Nagasaki TEC's layering process production capabilities, as well as Kumamoto TEC's mastering process facilities.
On January 29, 2014, Sony announced its plans to establish and invest in Yamagata Technology Center as a facility mainly conducting the mastering process. The current investment is expected to enable Sony to complete subsequent stages of production, including the layering process, at Nagasaki TEC on semiconductor chips that have undergone the mastering process at Yamagata TEC, providing Sony with a fully integrated production system for stacked CMOS image sensors.
This investment forms part of Sony's mid - to long-term plan to increase its total production capacity for image sensors to approximately 75,000 wafers per month, and is expected to increase the current capacity of approximately 60,000 wafers per month to approximately 68,000 wafers per month in August 2015.
The total investment amount is expected to be approximately 35 billion yen, comprising approximately 9 billion yen (Nagasaki TEC: approximately 3 billion, Kumamoto TEC: approximately 6 billion) to be carried out in FY14, and approximately 26 billion yen (Nagasaki TEC) to be carried out in FY15.
