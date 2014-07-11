© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Data Respons: Solution contract of NOK 10 million

Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 10 million with a customer within the market for environmental technology.

The contract comprises development and deliveries of a new generation advanced computer solutions embedded in the customer's end product.



The deliveries will be carried out over the next years and there is potential for additional orders in the contract.



- This contract is a perfect example of our business model, with strong local competence combined with a solid global partner network. The contract also confirms the long-term relationship we have with our customers and we are pleased to contribute to the development of the next generation of these products, says CEO Kenneth Ragnvaldsen.