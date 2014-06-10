© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Osram with further job losses in traditional lighting business

The lighting manufacturer Osram plans to intensify its restructuring efforts. Even beyond 2014, more jobs will be cut.

The stronger-than-expected declines in the traditional lighting business would require additional steps. Capacity is to be adjusted, said chairman of the board Wolfgang Dehen to WiWo in an interview. In plain English, more jobs will be cut.



By the end of 2014, the company already wants to reduce worldwide staff numbers with 8'700. The program - called 'Push' - also calls for the closure of 11 of the 44 worldwide locations.